NYC Prima Ballerina with Alzheimer’s listens to Swan Lake and it all comes back ✨ The most beautiful video you’ll see today! 🎵❤️🩰⠀

⠀

Spaniard ballerina Marta C. Gonzalez Valencia 2019 - Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky @nycballet⠀

⠀#primaballerina #alzheimers #nycballet pic.twitter.com/Dl81WWfn2C