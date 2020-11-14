Around the Web Diwali 2020: Watch the festival of lights being celebrated in India and beyond Earthen lamps lit up the banks of the Sarayu in Ayodhya. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH: Earthen lamps lit on the bank of River Saryu in Ayodhya as part of 'Deepotsava' celebrations. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/JzdhP7101y— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2020 #WATCH: Ayodhya illuminated as 'Deepotsava' celebrations are underway.#Diwali pic.twitter.com/c4Qys0gUE2— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2020 #GoldenTemple illuminates on eve of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/38EoBVuy6i— The Tribune (@thetribunechd) November 13, 2020 Hindu Culture & Festival are BEST in the World. So much Love & Light in Hindu Festivals. India really is the Land of Ancient Culture. NO Country NO Culture will ever compare to Hindu Culture & this is coming from a Foreigner World Traveler. Be Proud if Born in India. Happy Diwali pic.twitter.com/FOWzLGvVX5— Renee Lynn (@Voice_For_India) November 14, 2020 Spectacular Diwali in Dubai. While courts and govts have banned fireworks in the festival’s own homeland, Bharat. With that irony, #HappyDiwali everyone. pic.twitter.com/whr3kBp4u5— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 13, 2020 Taiwan Govt officially celebrates #Diwali at Taipei Guest House used as State Guest House to receive state/foreign guests. Celebrations in presence of Taiwanese FM Joseph Wu and Director General of India-Taipei Association (Indian envoy) Gourangalal Das. pic.twitter.com/Kl5tRV65jT— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 13, 2020 ReadPM Narendra Modi reaches Rajasthan to celebrate Diwali with soldiers Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Diwali Festival Read Comments Print