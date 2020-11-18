Around the Web ‘The silence is troubling’: Why journalist Patricia Mukhim resigned from the Editors’ Guild of India A case of ‘selective discrimination’, she called it. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Here's senior respected journalist #PatriciaMukhim on why she resigned from the #EditorsGuild of India ... She asks why @IndEditorsGuild chose to react on #ArnabGoswamy but not in her case and calls it selective discrimination @RatnadipC @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/w5WPLKfEAW— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) November 17, 2020 Also readPatricia Mukhim interview: ‘One cannot be too guarded when one is in the pursuit of truth’ Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Media Journalism Print