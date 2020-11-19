Continuing its attack on Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Chaudhary, the state’s Opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted a video of the politician on Wednesday where he is seen faltering while attempting to sing the national anthem.

“Does Nitish Kumar have any shame left?” the party’s Twitter handle wrote in the description of the video. RJD has also raised questions about Chaudhary’s appointment as the education minister, given that he was suspended from Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) in 2017 after an FIR was registered against him over alleged irregularities in appointments during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of the Bihar Agriculture University in Bhagalpur district.