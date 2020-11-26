A leopard has been spotted in Rajnagar, please do something while walking on the road without any fear 🚧🙏 @ghaziabadpolice #leopardinGhaziabad@dm_ghaziabad @UPGovt pic.twitter.com/qFnsgdjKU7 — ᴀʙʜɪꜱʜᴇᴋ ᴘʀᴀꜱᴀᴅ (@rinku10m) November 25, 2020

A video of a leopard roaming freely on the streets of the Rajnagar locality of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh has been widely circulated on social media. The leopard was spotted in the area on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, the leopard entered the generator room of the Ghaziabad Development Authority and pounced upon a sweeper there. On being fended off by other workers, the animal climbed a tree and entered an institute campus.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey advised residents to stay inside their homes as a precautionary measure, the PTI report added.