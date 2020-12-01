Around the Web ‘We urge the Indian government to hear out the farmers’: Sikh Canadian MP on farmers’ protests ‘Sikhs across Canada and around the world are thinking of and praying for India’s farmers who are peacefully protesting,’ said Tim S Uppal. Scroll Staff An hour ago On Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Gurpurab, Sikhs across Canada are thinking of and praying for India's farmers who are peacefully protesting new farming legislation.The right to peaceful protest is fundamental in any democracy. These farmers deserve to be heard and respected. pic.twitter.com/LdnF2xkiMa— Tim S. Uppal (@TimUppal) November 30, 2020 ReadFarm laws: Senior BJP leaders meet at JP Nadda’s residence as farmers yet to decide about talks Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Canada Farmers Protest Read Comments Print