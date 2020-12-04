WATCH: Indian village teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins the Global Teacher Prize 2020 pic.twitter.com/BTepYV3ipm — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) December 3, 2020

Ranjitsinh Disale, a teacher at a government school in Paritewadi, Maharashtra, has won the 2020 Global Teacher Prize.

Disale is best known for adding QR codes to textbooks of primary classes to provide links to audio poems, video lectures, stories and assignments. His work in the field of education for girls and teaching people about the ill-effects of teenage marriage has been widely recognised.

Disale has previously won the 2016 Innovative Researcher of the Year, and the 2018 National Innovation Foundation’s Innovator of the Year award. His success story was also mentioned by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in his book Hit Refresh.