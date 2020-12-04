Bad scenes



Female covid warrior was brutally attacked by MP(Bhopal) Police. @ChouhanShivraj please do something as she was firstly COVID WARRIOR and secondly FEMALE COVID WARRIOR.

PLEASE TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY ON THOSE, WHO ARE INVOLVED IN THE ACT. https://t.co/hpu92yKi3U pic.twitter.com/ePeASGEWvK — Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi AP/DM/SR AIIMS, New Delhi (@drasmalhi) December 3, 2020

A video of a woman injured in a scuffle with the Madhya Pradesh police has been widely circulated on social media. The woman was participating in a protest in Bhopal’s Neelam Park on Thursday when the Madhya Pradesh police baton-charged the protestors. Around 600 healthcare workers had been protesting against job losses for the last three days in Bhopal, The Indian Express reported.

The state government reportedly hired 6,213 healthcare workers on a contractual basis to handle the worsening Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh. The workers, whose contract ended on November 30, were demanding that their jobs should be made permanent.

The police resorted to force after the protestors refused to vacate the park. Around 400 healthcare workers were detained, the report added.