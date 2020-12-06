Around the Web Watch: Beyond ‘Rangana’, comedian Garima has an equally priceless imitation of Nirmala Sitharaman ‘Those who don't have corona need not worry. We will give them corona for free, and later, a vaccine, too.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Garima's video on Kangana is viral on twitter. But did you guys watch her video on Nirmala Sitaram? 🤩😆😅Also follow @j_garima_j pic.twitter.com/5eqFHJRtX3— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 5, 2020 2/2 pic.twitter.com/tZtyueBD2U— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 5, 2020 3/3 pic.twitter.com/Nt9FJY3fKy— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 5, 2020 4/4. Err..pic.twitter.com/us4qiGXBBF— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 5, 2020 Watch‘Rangana cannot’: Comedian Garima imitates actor Kangana Ranaut on farmer protests Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Comedy Nirmala Sitharaman Read Comments Print