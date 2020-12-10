Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — nigella lawson's asbestos hands (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

A video of celebrity chef Nigella Lawson pronouncing “microwave” in a rather unheard of manner has taken social media by surprise.

Lawson recently pronounced “microwave” as “mee-kro-waa-way” during a TV show, leaving many wondering whether they had been mispronouncing the word all this time.

The chef has, however, offered an explanation, implying that she was only joking.

Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

They mostly haven’t. Just fauxtrage for clicks https://t.co/7ZrLmx6q1L — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 9, 2020

The video inspired a flow of wit on Twitter.

I want Nigella Lawson saying Microwave to be my text message alert. — Jessica Kate (@jesskate26_) December 9, 2020

Such a large part of my last 24 hours has been based around the way Nigella Lawson pronounces microwave — Jake (@FifthJake) December 9, 2020

Chef Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of microwave is actually how you disable the appliance from spying on you via the Deep State. Duh. — VO Powerhouse (@VOpowerhouse) December 9, 2020