Watch: Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of ‘microwave’ has rattled Twitter, but she was only joking
‘Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.’
A video of celebrity chef Nigella Lawson pronouncing “microwave” in a rather unheard of manner has taken social media by surprise.
Lawson recently pronounced “microwave” as “mee-kro-waa-way” during a TV show, leaving many wondering whether they had been mispronouncing the word all this time.
The chef has, however, offered an explanation, implying that she was only joking.
The video inspired a flow of wit on Twitter.