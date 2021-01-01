Play

In a year when everyone grappled with uncertainty and anxieties, videos of the popular dog duo Olive and Mabel turned out to be a much sought-after refuge for internet users from around the world.

At the start of the grim year for sports, Scottish commentator Andrew Cotter began making videos with his labradors Olive and Mabel. They became an instant internet sensation. From treating the dogs’ breakfast as a tense sporting event in March to publishing a book called Olive, Mabel and Me: Life and Adventures with Two Very Good Dogs in October, Cotter’s escapades with Olive and Mabel made the year 2020 better for their fans.

Play

Play

Play

Also watch

Olive and Mabel, the internet’s darling dogs, try online dating

A pet owner’s hilarious commentary on his dogs’ misbehaviour has gone viral

A dog food contest with hilarious commentary by a bored BBC news presenter