💍 Congratulations to Paula, our DART driver and her fiancé Conor on their engagement - and here’s how Paula saw it unfold as she was driving a northbound DART into Pearse!

🎉 Thanks to DART and Pearse Station teams for helping Conor to make it happen! #pearseproposal https://t.co/RBis8cVCAf pic.twitter.com/YZbHlm74Am — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) December 16, 2020

A man in Ireland made the internet smile towards the end of a difficult year by proposing to his girlfriend, a train driver, at a station in Dublin.

Connor O’Sullivan put up “Will you marry me?” signs along the platform at the Pearse Station in the Irish capital on December 15 before his girlfriend Paula Carbó Zea drove in. He stood at the end of the platform with a ring, champagne and flowers. The couple’s song You Make Me Better played in the background. Rail staff members also helped Sullivan surprise his girlfriend, according to The Irish Times.

A Twitter user named Clodagh Maher, a midwife, filmed the video of the proposal. “Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hour shift, and some gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at Pearse Station,” she captioned the video on Twitter.

Delighted Twitter users thanked her for sharing the moment with the world. Zea also responded to Maher’s post. “I was so surprised and at the same time excited,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone who was involved to make this moment beautiful and perfect,” she said.