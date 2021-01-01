positively phenomenal use of the BBC News theme tune. Little does she know this is actually how we make the news pic.twitter.com/3Zx8pw2eeM — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) March 24, 2020

Being in lockdown, cut off from the outside world certainly seemed to inspire some to discover creativity in the unlikeliest places. Add in having to constantly pay attention to the latest Covid-19 news and you have TikTok user Rachel Leary’s viral video.

In it, Leary is raving to the BBC’s popular news theme with a makeshift disc jockey set in her home went viral during the lockdown. The video was circulated widely in March and at a time when people across the world remained confined to their homes.

Leary used spray cans of air freshener, bottles of toiletries and a speaker to set up her mock DJ rig, and then proceeded to spin the BBC theme.