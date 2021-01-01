Play

If you are not one of the 5.6 million people who have watched and re-watched this video, let the four musicians of the MozART Group show you how to impress a woman. All you need is a ping-pong ball, a balloon, and impeccable timing – both comic and rhythmic.

The MozART Group is a comedy string quartet from Poland, known globally for their hilarious musical skits that blend classical, folk and popular music with slapstick humour and unexpected props.

In this skit on impressing women, for instance, violinist Filip Jaślar plays the theme from Carmen with one hand while bouncing a ping-pong ball with the other, and violist Pawel Kowaluk shows off his enviable skill of making a balloon “fart” to the tune of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love with You.

Another of my favourites is this act performed in 2008, where the quartet interprets Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik in four different styles – American Western, yodelling, Hebrew and Latino.