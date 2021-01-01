Play

The dancing pallbearers were yet another highlight of 2020. A video of the pallbearers doing what is popularly called the “coffin dance” went viral as a meme format and soon swept the internet in the early months of 2020.

The troupe is actually a group of pallbearers based out of Prampram in Ghana. Benjamin Aidoo is the leader of the group.

“I decided to add choreography to it [the process of carrying the coffin],” Aidoo had said in an interview to BBC in 2017. “So, if a client comes to our premises we just ask the client, ‘Do you want it solemn and or do you want a bit of display?’”