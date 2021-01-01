This 8-year-old girl’s self-composed song about a body part was the musical sensation of 2020
After the horrors of 2020, slide into the new year with a smile.
A young girl in Los Angeles gave 2020 what may have been the song of the year – a smash hit that openly ponders, “I wonder what’s inside your butthole”.
After mom Lisa Rieffel posted the video online, her daughter Jolee and the new song – which the girl wrote in an effort to stall bedtime – went viral.
In fact, Jolee’s ability to plumb human nature (and anatomy) so to its depths resonated with people so much that her song inspired dozens of versions. Here’s one.