My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

A young girl in Los Angeles gave 2020 what may have been the song of the year – a smash hit that openly ponders, “I wonder what’s inside your butthole”.

After mom Lisa Rieffel posted the video online, her daughter Jolee and the new song – which the girl wrote in an effort to stall bedtime – went viral.

In fact, Jolee’s ability to plumb human nature (and anatomy) so to its depths resonated with people so much that her song inspired dozens of versions. Here’s one.