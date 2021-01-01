2020: the year in rascality pic.twitter.com/E4zJ32Pp8I — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) December 28, 2020

While 2020 gave us many videos of animals being cute and funny, Oregon Zoo in Portland, United States decided to keep things real and posted a compilation of animals just...living.

Some of these snippets show animals fighting with each other, while some show them wandering around aimlessly.

Animals are in perpetual lockdown in zoos, but they may be doing a better job of managing this existence than humans.