Around the Web Watch: When school bells rang after months at this Bengaluru high school The scene at National High School, Basavanagudi. Scroll Staff An hour ago Sound of joy... School bells ring after many months at National High School in Basavanagudi @XpressBengaluru @santwana99 @NewIndianXpress @nimmasuresh @BSYBJP @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/gh4nCgeZfw— Nagaraja Gadekal (@gadekal2020) January 1, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. School Bengaluru