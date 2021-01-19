Viral Video Watch: Young boy raps ode in Marathi to BR Ambedkar Swarup Dangle’s rap song is titled ‘Khambir Pidhi’, or a strong generation. Scroll Staff 10 minutes ago Swarup Dangle is 🔥. The beats, lyrics, and swag is on kush level. He is probably the youngest rapper around. Damn. https://t.co/bMJtJukdjj pic.twitter.com/yaQTG1mFFL— surajyengde (@surajyengde) January 17, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video children ambedkar Read Comments