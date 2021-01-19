When #Gujarat today woke up to a #foggymorning ; many drivers didn't know how to handle it! Scenes on #Ahmedabad #Vadodara Express Highway this morning when nearly 45 vehicles banned into each other! pic.twitter.com/h0kCbJbPI1 — Deepal.‏‎‎Trivedi (@DeepalTrevedie) January 18, 2021

Unexpected dense fog and low visibility caused 18 cars to collide on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara highway in Gujarat on Monday morning, The Indian Express reported.

The incident occurred around 8.15 am.

“It happened on the road stretch before Reliance petrol pump on the expressway coming from Ahmedabad side. As many as 18 cars were hit but no major injuries were reported. People with minor injuries were taken to a private hospital,” National Highway Authority of India official Himanshu Shah was quoted as saying.