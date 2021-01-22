Around the Web Watch: Amanda Gorman explains how the US Capitol siege inspired her Inauguration Day poem Gorman recited her poem ‘The Hill We Climb’ at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Poet Amanda Gorman tells CNN's @AndersonCooper that the Capitol riot inspired her to write a "message of hope, ingenuity and healing" https://t.co/sxWP52ZnPW pic.twitter.com/BGSqFXvngK— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 21, 2021 Also watchAmanda Gorman, youngest inaugural poet, steals hearts with her poem ‘The Hill We Climb’ Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United States Joe Biden poetry Read Comments