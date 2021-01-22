While other guests were dressed in their best formal clothes, United States Senator Bernie Sanders wore a parka and colourful mittens to President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. A photograph of Sanders, sitting with his arms crossed, soon became a meme template and inspired thousands of jokes on social media.

Addressing the viral trend, Sanders told a journalist on TV, “In Vermont, we know something about the cold. We are not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm.”

Here are a few popular memes on the senator’s attire from Wednesday.