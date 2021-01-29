Around the Web Watch: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s tearful appeal changed the course of the protest in Ghazipur There was heavy deployment of police at Ghazipur border on Thursday evening, threatening to clear out the protesting farmers. Then came Tikait’s video. Scroll Staff An hour ago चौधरी महेंद्र सिंह टिकैत के बेटे और मेरे छोटे भाई राकेश टिकैत के ये आँसू व्यर्थ नहीं जाएंगे। कल सुबह महापंचायत होगी और अब हम इस आंदोलन को निर्णायक स्थिति तक पहुंचा कर ही दम लेंगे। pic.twitter.com/gSaqoi4xzk— Naresh Tikait (@NareshTikait_) January 28, 2021 Part of #RakeshTikait's emotional and impassioned speech at #Ghazipur today which is being credited for mobilising hundreds of more farmers from Western UP. He had earlier said he was ready for arrest, then gave this speech. Watch. pic.twitter.com/MOsyAxGLxP— Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) January 28, 2021 WATCH: Here’s what the #ghazipurborder protest site looks like right now.This place looked completely different a short while ago. #FarmersProtest #RakeshTikait pic.twitter.com/KGpSChG0m4— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) January 28, 2021 #FarmersProtest | "About 10,000 farmers will come by morning, after a panchayat in Sisauli today. Farmers from Haryana are reaching in half an hour": Nishant Malik, from Muzaffarnagar, to @shahidtantray. #ghazipurborder #RakeshTikait pic.twitter.com/AskT4GvoIM— The Caravan (@thecaravanindia) January 28, 2021 Also readFarm laws: Protests continue at Ghazipur border, day after orders to vacate site Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. farmers protests Read Comments