#WATCH: Driver of car with @ShivSena logo points gun at truck while overtaking it on Mumbai-Pune Expresswayhttps://t.co/Az2R8hA7LF pic.twitter.com/90iF3BFdLn — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) January 30, 2021

A video of two men brandishing guns on the Mumbai-Pune expressway, evidently to clear the way for their own vehicle, has been widely circulated on Twitter. The vehicle that the men were sitting in flashed the logo of state’s ruling party, Shiv Sena.

The video was originally tweeted by Imtiaz Jameel, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP from Aurangabad.

Following the incident, the police registered a case against the identified duo, news agency PTI reported. “The offence has been registered against them under section 3/25 of the Arms Act at Khopoli police station,” a police official was quoted as saying.