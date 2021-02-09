Viral Video Watch: Group of people picks up and shifts an entire house to a new location in Nagaland Spotted at Yachem village in Longleng district. Scroll Staff An hour ago In unity is strength, and economy.Shifting a house to a new location at Yachem village in #Longleng district of #Nagaland.#Nagahills#northeast #IndiaTogether pic.twitter.com/5GSYFlj55p— Naga Hills (@Hillsnaga) February 4, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nagaland Viral video Read Comments