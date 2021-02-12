Around the Web Watch: UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi brings up activist Nodeep Kaur’s arrest in British Parliament The British MP of Indian origin asked the UK Parliament to hold a debate on the farmers’ agitation in India – the ‘largest protest on the planet’. Scroll Staff An hour ago Over 100,000, incredibly from all 650 #UK constituencies (inc 3K+ from Slough), signed online petition;adding to 100+ MPs who wrote to PM.Given arrests of journalists and activists like #NodeepKaur, need Parliament debate ASAP on #FarmersProtest -largest protest on the planet. pic.twitter.com/E88c1pHqdw— Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) February 11, 2021 Also readBritish MP asks UK Parliament to hold debate on India’s farmer protests Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. farmers protest UK Read Comments