Around the Web Watch: Scenes of alarm from North Indian cities during the earthquake felt on Friday night A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | A ceiling fan shook as the earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. As per National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake was in Tajikistan. pic.twitter.com/U9Lo39kOjJ— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021 In pics- People carrying their kids while standing at the middle of a road during massive earthquake in Srinagar. #Srinagar #Kashmir #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mtcPknDvVg— Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) February 12, 2021 This felt in Delhi/NCR #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Tmb9HqVeH3— Prof. इलाहाबादी 2.0 (نور) (@NooreAvadh) February 12, 2021 An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34pm today: National Centre for Seismology #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ywI34bDv6s— Anmol Singh Gulati (@AnmolSingh2110) February 12, 2021 A high intensity #earthquake hit #Tajikistan on Friday night, tremors of which were felt in #Delhi-NCR, Punjab and several other parts of north India pic.twitter.com/qYLMyHiYJ9— editorji (@editorji) February 13, 2021 Play Quite a prolonged one it was. #earthquake #earthquakedelhi #earthquakeindelhi pic.twitter.com/7MZyzM7eUs— Kaustav Bhattacharya (@Kaustav_89) February 12, 2021