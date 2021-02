🌻Happy #BasantPanchami to our Indian friends & partners!🌼



Thanks to our gracious hosts from the #IndianArmy @adgpi, 11th Battalion Jammu And Kashmir Rifles, for inviting us to this beautiful celebration during #YudhAbhyas.

🇮🇳🤝🇺🇸@SWComd_IA @PRODefRjsthn @USAndIndia @USARPAC pic.twitter.com/BUyznChX3Y