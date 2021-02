Bravo! Jiya Rai, a 12 yr old daughter of naval sailor Madan Rai, created history by swimming from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, a distance of 36 Km in 8.40 hrs. She has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and dedicated the swimming feat to raise awareness about Autism pic.twitter.com/gkYhsHLwNx