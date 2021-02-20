After a video of Vivek Oberoi riding a motorcycle without a helmet or mask surfaced on social media, Santacruz traffic police in Mumbai issued a challan to the actor for Rs 500, The Times of India reported. In the video, Oberoi is seen riding with his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, on the night of Valentine’s Day on February 14.

An FIR was also filed by the Mumbai police against Oberoi for not wearing a mask, according to The Hindustan Times.