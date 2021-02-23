Around the Web Watch: Mass frisking and identification checks in Srinagar on civilians by the police Checks were conducted after an attack on Friday that killed two policemen. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago The Government Forces on Monday afternoon launched a 'crackdown' in Hari Singh High Street area of Srinagar #Kashmir Report by @FirdousQadriph1 for The Kashmiriyat pic.twitter.com/x1TPrcXTtG— The Kashmiriyat (@TheKashmiriyat) February 22, 2021 For a second I thought its from 90’s but This is city center kashmir today, People made to lineup for frisking on February 22,2021.#kashmir pic.twitter.com/yBpa3eIwPa— Syed Shahriyar (@shahriyarsyed1) February 22, 2021 ReadTwo policemen shot dead by suspected militants at tea stall in Srinagar Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kashmir Srinagar Read Comments