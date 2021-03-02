Around the Web Watch: First truck carrying Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in US hub ahead of distribution On Saturday, the US Food and Drug Administration gave the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine approval for emergency use. Scroll Staff 10 minutes ago BREAKING: The first @UPS truck carrying the Johnson & Johnson vaccine just arrived at the Worldport hub in Louisville. More trucks carrying the vaccine will arrive throughout the day. Deliveries start TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/Aud092wQ24— Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) March 1, 2021 Also readCoronavirus: US approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine for emergency use Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine Read Comments