Around the Web 'Unacceptable': Why women activists are angry with CJI's question in rape bail hearing Supreme Court Chief Justice SA Bobde asked an accused if he was willing to marry the woman who had accused him of repeatedly raping her as a minor. Scroll Staff An hour ago "You've come to the highest court of land and here CJI is sitting to compromise but will not give justice. If this is not the depth of patriarchy, misogyny, sexism, what else can it be?" Social activist @BrindaAdige on recent observations made by #SC.#TTP #SupremeCourt #India pic.twitter.com/xUui54noYb— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) March 2, 2021 Also readWill you marry her? CJI asks man accused of raping minor, grants protection from arrest