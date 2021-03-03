This is sheer injustice by @DGPMaharashtra

The person in the video, Rajdeep Singh Dhaliwal, has only expressed his displeasure against @ajaydevgn stand against Farmers. Is that an offence? A crime? How could Police even file a case against him U/S 341, 504,506 IPC (FIR No 119) pic.twitter.com/GmBqT0goq0 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 2, 2021

A man was arrested in Mumbai on Tuesday for blocking actor Ajay Devgn’s car and demanding to know why the actor hadn’t spoken out in support of the farmers’ protest. Devgn’s car was reportedly heading to FilmCity when 28-year-old Rajdeep Ramesh Singh got out of his auto rickshaw and stood in front of the vehicle, according to The Times of India. Singh was reported to have confronted Devgn for his tweet on the protests, and urged the actor to step outside his car and have a conversation.

Singh was arrested after a complaint lodged by Devgn’s bodyguard, Pradeep Indrasen Gautam. He was released on bail later in the day, according to ANI.