Around the Web Watch: Makeshift gallery for Kabaddi match collapses from overcrowding, injuring over 100 The accident occurred in Suryapet, Telangana. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago Dramatic visuals from a Kabaddi match organized in Suryapet, #Telangana makeshift stadium stand collapses due to overcrowding. Several people are reportedly injured@TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/00QORs6KUi— Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) March 22, 2021 Scary visuals from a Kabaddi match organized in Suryapet, #Telangana makeshift stadium stand collapses due to overcrowding. Several people are reportedly injured, details emerging. @TV9Bharatvarsh pic.twitter.com/IVKyuOE1FN— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) March 22, 2021 Stadium collapses during Kabaddi match in Telangana Suryapet district. The Suryapet police say there have been no deaths reported so far and that close to 30 people have suffered injuries. pic.twitter.com/OpHKShpmD8— (worldwide news of infotainment) (@NewsOfInfoten) March 22, 2021