Pakistani band Strings is breaking up after 33 years. Listen to some of their popular numbers Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia were the two permanent members of the band. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Play Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strings (@stringsonline) Play Play Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strings (@stringsonline)