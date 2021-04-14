Around the Web Kumbh safe from Covid-19 for it is being held in open area, unlike Nizamuddin Markaz: Uttarakhand CM The state’s recently appointed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also said, ‘Ma Ganga will protect devotees’. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Listen to UK CM Tirath Singh Rawat.In Nizamuddin Markaz people were in closed room, but #KumbhMela is in open, so there will be no Corona. pic.twitter.com/ulzouWgnTR— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) April 13, 2021 Also readIndia reports 1.84 lakh cases in highest daily rise, Centre says no lockdown in ‘big way’ Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand Coronavirus Read Comments