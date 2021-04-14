Covid-19: India reports 1.84 lakh cases in highest daily rise, Centre says no lockdown in ‘big way’
States continued to face vaccine shortage. In 11 of Odisha’s 30 districts, the Covid-19 vaccination programme was stopped on Tuesday.
India on Wednesday reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 infections – the highest single-day rise in cases since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The overall case count rose to 1,38,73,825. With 1,027 more deaths in 24 hours, the toll went up to 1,72,085. Active Covid-19 cases stood at 13,65,704, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from the disease.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asserted that the Centre will not announce lockdowns in a big way. “Even with the second wave, we [the Union government] are very clear that we are not going in for lockdowns in a big way,” she said. “We don’t want to totally arrest the economy.”
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.72 crore people and killed 29,56,845 since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.81 crore people have recovered from the infection.
10.02 am: The Union government on Tuesday said the “second wave” of Covid-19 has crossed the previous highest rise in cases, adding that the upward trend of new infections is a cause of concern, reported Hindustan Times.
10 am: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to think about enforcing complete lockdowns for two to three weeks in districts that have been reporting a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, reports NDTV.
9.56 am: NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul on Tuesday recommended Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms to consult Ayurveda practitioners to improve their immunity, reports Hindustan Times. “If you get Covid-19, consult ayurveda practitioners for treatment if symptoms are mild or asymptomatic,” he said during a briefing. “Take what they give after proper consultation to fight the disease. It is a treatment modality in itself so this also needs to be adopted.”
India reports 1,84,372 new Covid-19 cases and 1,027 more deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stood at 13,65,704, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from the disease.
9.30 am: Brazil reports more than 3,800 Covid-19 deaths, and 82,186 new cases in 24 hours, according to Hindustan Times.
9.10 am: Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, Chhattisgarh has extended restrictions, including a night curfew, in Sukma and Durg districts. Strict curbs will remain in place in Durg till April 19, and till April 15 in Sukma, reported Hindustan Times.
9 am: The Covid-19 vaccination programme was stopped on Tuesday in 11 of Odisha’s 30 districts due to shortage of vaccines, a senior health department official said, according to PTI. This came on the day the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare claimed there was no shortage of vaccines in the country amid a record surge in coronavirus cases.
- The Drugs Controller General of India approved the emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the Union health ministry said. The Russian vaccine, being produced in India in partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad, is the third vaccine to get approved in the country after Serum Institute of India’s Covaxin and Bharat Biotech’s Covishield.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a slew of fresh restrictions in the state amid a surge in coronavirus cases. The new curbs will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday for 15 days.
- Delhi registered a record 13,468 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count since the beginning of the pandemic last year to 7,50,156. The Capital’s toll rose to 11,436 as 81 more deaths were recorded in the last day. With 6,690 cases, Gujarat also reported its highest one-day rise in cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s tally of infections rose to 3,60,206, while the toll went up to 4,922.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath went into isolation after some members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar also tested positive for the infection.
- The United States health regulators on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine. They will investigate reports of “rare and severe type of blood clot” in six women. More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine have been administered in the US till now.