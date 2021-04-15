Around the Web ‘No one can stop corona deaths, when you’re at an age to die, you die’: MP minister Prem Singh Patel He said it in as many words. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH: MP Minister Prem Singh Patel speaks on deaths due to #COVID19. He says, "Nobody can stop these deaths. Everyone is talking about cooperation for protection from Corona...You said that many people are dying every day. People get old and they have to die." (14.04.2021) pic.twitter.com/os3iILZGyM— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Madhya Pradesh Prem Singh Patel Read Comments