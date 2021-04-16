Gujarat Covid-19 crisis: Surat crematorium sees over a hundred corpses a day with no relief in sight
In a special feature, BBC Gujarati reported that the exhaust chimneys at the crematorium are melting because the gas furnaces are burning round the clock.
