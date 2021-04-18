Around the Web Hospitals out of beds, ministers pose with oxygen cylinders: Scenes from the Covid-19 crisis Horrifying sights across the country. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago After several request when He was not heard and was not shifted to ICU for more than 2 hours as per patient. His attendant arranged their own oxygen cylinder and patient came out of the emergency and started using their oxygen cylinder. pic.twitter.com/jgZcVLhrOe— Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) April 17, 2021 90 मिनट तक मरीज़ LNJP के बाहर तड़पता रहा और बारी आने से पहले ही चल बसा। @hemantrajora_ की ये रिपोर्ट भयावह है। LNJP के बाहर कोरोना मरीज़ों से भरी एम्बुलेंस की कतार है। पूरा सिस्टम तबाह हो चुका है। pic.twitter.com/QF2FqWSSJY— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) April 17, 2021 #COVID19 : A tanker from #Gujarat reached #Indore with 30 tonnes of oxygen on Saturday night. But the BJP politicians made a media spectacle of it, holding it up for photo ops for over two hours at two places before it could start unloading at its destination. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ddj7dlW3Fx— TOI Bhopal (@TOIBhopalNews) April 18, 2021 India's capital faces a hospital beds shortage as coronavirus cases surge https://t.co/aqLhpmNyfh pic.twitter.com/jUK6Sr8ybF— Reuters (@Reuters) April 17, 2021 VIDEO: New Delhi led major cities across India into a weekend lockdown as the country confronts a fierce new coronavirus wave, with more than 230,000 fresh daily cases and families clamouring for drugs and hospital beds pic.twitter.com/H4iG9MSRqP— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 18, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus India Covid-19 Read Comments