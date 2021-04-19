Watch: Delhi couple shouts at police officers when told to wear masks inside their car
‘What if I want to kiss my husband?’ the woman said, justifying her choice to not wear a mask while driving.
A couple entered into an altercation with police officers in Delhi’s Darya Ganj area on Sunday when told to wear face masks while driving, news agency ANI reported. A video of the incident was recorded by the Delhi Police, and the couple was identified as Patel Nagar residents Pankaj and Abha.
On April 7, Delhi High Court had declared that all drivers had to wear face masks even when driving alone. A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh said that a vehicle would constitute a “public place” even if it was occupied by one person.