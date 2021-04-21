Around the Web Fox News anchor laughs hysterically in response to officer criticising Chauvin, condemns verdict Tucker Carlson cast doubt on the jurors who found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Tucker Carlson had a complete meltdown tonight in response to a former New York corrections officer who criticized Derek Chauvin for using excessive force on George Floyd. Here's how the interview (abruptly) ended. pic.twitter.com/mBOxrsbhaJ— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2021 Tucker Carlson reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction by characterizing public support for Floyd as "an attack on civilization" pic.twitter.com/kfY1NedNu2— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 21, 2021 ReadUS: Former police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of George Floyd’s murder Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Media BLM murder Read Comments