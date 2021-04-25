Enraged over the shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen across the country, Ramakanth Aryan, anchor of the TV5 Kannada news channel, lashed out at the government and the mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic during his television show. A video has been circulated widely on social media.

Ramakanth criticised past events like banging utensils and lighting lamps initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. “If we light lamps and bang thalis, will we get ambulances?” he asked.

“Aren’t you ashamed of yourselves?” Ramanathan said. “All you are worried about are elections and rallies, what will you do after winning all these elections?”

