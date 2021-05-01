Around the Web ‘It’s your responsibility’: Grieving family interrupted by man defending government’s Covid handling ‘You’re blaming the government, that’s wrong.’ Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Shot this at a Meerut crematorium today. A grieving family unhappy with the govt’s handling of covid pandemic were interrupted by a man (white shirt) who defended the govt. Watch: pic.twitter.com/OfX53o2Acw— Ayush Tiwari (@sighyush) April 30, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Coronavirus government Read Comments