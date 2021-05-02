Television channel ABP News on Sunday telecast a programme where the anchor used the ongoing oxygen shortage in India as an analogy for the West Bengal Assembly election results.

“Who got the oxygen of seats (in the election)? We will explain through these graphics,” the anchor said, and an oxygen truck popped out of an aeroplane on the screen. “BJP did not get much oxygen from this tanker, and looks like Congress is on a ventilator,” she commented.

The analogy did not go down well with social media users who called out the channel for the rather insensitive usage of the oxygen crisis.

Will those responsible for screening content cancel the licence of the channel for hurting sentiments of 1.39 billion Indians? Insensitivity is a mild word for this kind of drivel. https://t.co/Yp3bOVcTUN — Gaurav Dutta (@dgaurav7) May 2, 2021

Shortage of ‘Oxygen’ is joke for our Media ? @ABPNews , Take this animation back . #OxygenCrisis https://t.co/510gib1DjS — Rahul Mittal (@rmittall12) May 2, 2021

Indian TV news hit rock bottom years ago, and is now drilling through the bedrock at full speed. https://t.co/FksLxB6LmJ — Cabin Fever Jesus (@StonerJesus) May 2, 2021

