Assembly election results: Counting of votes for Bengal, Assam, Kerala, TN and Puducherry begins
Most exit polls have predicted the TMC to return in West Bengal, BJP to retain Assam, DMK to sweep Tamil Nadu and Left to win Kerala.
The counting of votes for the Assembly elections held in four states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam – and the Union Territory of Puducherry began at 8 am.
West Bengal went to polls in eight phases, Assam voted in three and the elections for the remaining – Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry — took place in a single phase on April 6.
In view of the coronavirus situation, the Election Commission of India has barred the entry of polling agents into the counting centres without a negative Covid-19 test or full vaccinations. The poll panel has also taken other measures to check the spread of the infection.
The total number of seats and the major mark are as follows:
- West Bengal: Total seats 294, majority mark 148
- Tamil Nadu: Total seats 234, majority mark 118
- Kerala: Total seats 140, majority mark 71
- Assam: Total seats 126, majority mark 64
- Puducherry: Total seats 33 (including three nominated), majority mark 17
Live updates
8.35 am: The All India NR Congress was ahead in three seats in Puducherry, while the Congress was leading in one, early trends by NDTV showed.
8.29 am: In Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance was ahead in four seats, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam coalition was leading in nine early trends by NDTV showed. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is yet to gain hold anywhere.
8.24 am: Early trends on NDTV showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in eight seats in Assam, while the Congress was leading in four.
8.22 am: In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 19 seats, closely followed by the Trinamool Congress in 17, according to early trends by NDTV.
8.18 am: Early trends published by NDTV shows the Congress was leading in 12 seats, while the Left Democratic Front was ahead on 10.
8.02 am: Counting of votes begins.
7.58 am: Elections in Assam this year was the first after the fierce protests against the new citizenship law across the country, which first began in the state. But the reason for the demonstrations in the state were entirely different from the rest of the country.
7.19 am: For the Bharatiya Janata Party, a victory in West Bengal will bring it closer to its ‘one-party’ ambition. For Mamata Banerjee, this could be a chance to emerge as a national leader.
7.15 am: With the demise of J Jayalalithaa and MK Karunanidhi, who dominated the political space in Tamil Nadu for decades, it is now up to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami or DMK Chief MK Stalin to take control and prove their worth.
7.14 am: Since 1983, voters in Kerala have alternated their mandate between the Left Democratic Front alliance and the Congress-led United Democratic Front every five years.
7.13 am: Puducherry was the last Congress bastion in the South until earlier this year, when a spate of resignations led to the fall of the V Narayanasamy-led government. The Congress hopes to regain its foothold, while the All India NR Congress aims to ride the anti-incumbency wave and come back to power.
7.11 am: Bharatiya Janata Party Assam unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has claimed that the party and its allies will 83 seats, reports NDTV. The majority mark in the state is 64.
Overview of poll-bound states and Puducherry
- West Bengal: Elections in West Bengal took place in eight phases, beginning on March 27. The last phase was held on April 29. There are 294 seats and the majority mark is 148. There are three major fronts in the polls – one led by the Trinamool Congress, another by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the third comprising the Congress, Left parties and other smaller parties. Multiple exit polls have predicted that the Trinamool Congress is likely to return to power in the state.
- Tamil Nadu: The elections to the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly took place in a single phase on April 6. The majority mark is 118. The main contest is between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. While the Congress is in alliance with the DMK, the Bharatiya Janata Party has joined hands with the AIADMK for the polls. Exit polls predict that MK Stalin-led DMK will wrest control in the state.
- Kerala: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 6 to choose legislators for 140 seats of the state legislative Assembly. The majority mark is 71. The Left Democratic Front, the ruling party in the state led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is looking to remain in power. The United Democratic Front, led by the Congress, seeks to wrest control. The National Democratic Alliance is posing as the third front and is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which wants to make inroads in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to retain power for a second successive term, according to many exit polls.
- Assam: Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly took place in three phases. The majority mark is 64. The Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party in the state, is contesting the polls in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad and the United People’s Party Liberal. The Opposition coalition comprises the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front and Left parties. Multiple exit polls have projected a win for the BJP.
- Puducherry: The Union Territory went to polls in a single phase on April 6. Puducherry has 33 seats but three are nominated by the lieutenant governor. The majority mark is 17. The Secular Democratic Alliance is led by the Congress and comprises Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Communist Party of India. The National Democratic Alliance is led by the All Indian NR Congress and comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Exit polls have predicted a win for the NDA.