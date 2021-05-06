Around the Web Covid-19 crisis: Panchayat polls are followed by a steep jump in cases in rural Uttar Pradesh Young doctors have to choose which patients to treat. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago After the panchayat polls, Uttar Pradesh sees a spurt in #COVID19 cases. NDTV's Saurabh Shukla reports pic.twitter.com/oxHJazGqq8— NDTV (@ndtv) May 6, 2021 In Meerut, Suresh, a fruit seller was turned away from a private hospital after complaining of breathlessness. By the time his family reached the medical college, their desperate hunt for oxygen ended tragically. #COVID19@sighyush and @basantrajsonu report. pic.twitter.com/swXn4PLLcc— newslaundry (@newslaundry) May 5, 2021 As India’s health system crumbles under the weight of new COVID-19 cases and hospitals run out of beds and oxygen, it is left to doctors like 26-year-old Rohan Aggarwal to decide who will live and who dies https://t.co/TSoyfoV54S pic.twitter.com/jupWD0FCw9— Reuters (@Reuters) May 5, 2021 Hospitals in India are struggling to find enough oxygen supplies for their Covid-19 patients as cases continue to surge across the country. pic.twitter.com/qZrE3iYD9I— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) May 5, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Read Comments