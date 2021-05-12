Viral Video Watch: Man from Puducherry works out underwater to highlight need for exercise during the pandemic Some on social media did point out it’s easier to lift weights underwater. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Man from Puducherry does Exercise 14 more deep water to emphasize on need of exercise during pandemic.Does Dumbell curls and Barbell curls under water as fishes swim by.. pic.twitter.com/pCVbx6O1H5— Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) May 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Fitness Read Comments