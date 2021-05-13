Around the Web ‘Government must understand there is more to life than image building’: Anupam Kher on Covid crisis Appearing on NDTV, actor Anupam Kher, who has been a vocal supporter of the Modi government, said that the criticism for mishandling Covid-19 is valid. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago #NDTVExclusive | “It is important to hold the government responsible. It is time for them to understand that there is much more to life than just image building”: Actor @AnupamPKher #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/A9ye51GopR— NDTV (@ndtv) May 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India Coronavirus